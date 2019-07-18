Elections
Republican Valadao ousted in California blue wave files to run in 2020, setting up rematch
After months of speculation, former Rep. David Valadao filed Thursday morning to run against Rep. TJ Cox – again.
The move sets up a rematch between Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, and Cox, D-Fresno. Cox won against then-incumbent Valadao by less than 1,000 votes in 2018.
Political operatives on both sides have wondered for months if Valadao would run again.
Valadao said as recently as last week that he was “milking cows” and still deciding.
The National Republican Congressional Committee had been pushing to get him in the race, even running a poll in the district pitting Valadao against Cox before Valadao had entered the race.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
