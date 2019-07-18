Republican Valadao ousted in California blue wave files to run in 2020, setting up rematch

David Valadao, left, a Hanford Republican, lost his congressional seat to Fresno Democrat TJ Cox, right, in 2018.

After months of speculation, former Rep. David Valadao filed Thursday morning to run against Rep. TJ Cox – again.

The move sets up a rematch between Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, and Cox, D-Fresno. Cox won against then-incumbent Valadao by less than 1,000 votes in 2018.

Political operatives on both sides have wondered for months if Valadao would run again.

Valadao said as recently as last week that he was “milking cows” and still deciding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Republican Congressional Committee had been pushing to get him in the race, even running a poll in the district pitting Valadao against Cox before Valadao had entered the race.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.