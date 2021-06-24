Granite Park operator blasts Fresno DA investigation as baseless, politically motivated

Granite Park’s operator blasted Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Thursday morning, saying in a statement her investigation into the Fresno City Council is politically motivated and “without one shred of evidence.”

Smittcamp on Wednesday sent a letter to the Fresno city attorney requesting all votes related to Granite Park be postponed.

She said her office received more than one complaint alleging that the Fresno City Council violated the Brown Act regarding the park agreement, and her office was investigating.

Central Valley Community Sports Foundation responded Thursday morning in a news release and said the agreement on a special meeting agenda was negotiated for months and would have provided for continued operations of the park, facility improvements and expanded recreational opportunities.

However, the Fresno City Council removed the Granite Park items from Thursday’s agenda.

The city pays the foundation to operate and maintain the park, but the agreement and the foundation’s accounting have been subject of high scrutiny over the years.

The foundation called Smittcamp’s request and investigation “rich.”

“Unfortunately yesterday, in a purely political move, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp jammed the spokes of the consideration of this agreement with an out-of-the-blue announcement — and without one shred of evidence,” the foundation news release said. “As the county’s top prosecutor, it is past time for Ms. Smittcamp to stop using her elected position to pursue baseless ‘allegations’ that defame the officials and community members who are actively working to improve our city.”

The foundation pointed out that when Smittcamp’s office said it was investigating the principles of the foundation — developer Terance Frazier and former Democratic Congressman TJ Cox — the investigation “never reached a conclusion.”

“The reasons for her silence should be clear — because she would have to state there was no offense or misconduct,” the news release said.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, a longtime critic of the Granite Park agreement and Frazier, on Thursday from the council dais thanked Smittcamp for her investigation.

“No other developer operator has had any kind of similar deal,” he said. “I’ve never seen such an egregious betrayal of the taxpayer than this deal.

“The stench is disgusting,” he added.

Previous city audit

The controversy over Granite Park began in 2019, when an unfinished city audit found a number of problems with the accounting of park finances under one of Frazier’s nonprofits.

At the time, his business partner was Cox. Frazier is currently engaged to Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, who recuses herself from any discussion regarding the issue.

Since then, Fresno City Attorney Doug Sloan made public statements saying Frazier didn’t violate an agreement with the city, and former Mayor Lee Brand even defended a proposal to give Frazier more money to operate the park.

Meanwhile, Frazier said the city wasn’t paying him enough money to properly maintain the park. He also filed a claim for damages and eventually a lawsuit claiming the city discriminated against him. He’s Black, and city officials have not treated white developers the same way, he alleged. The case remains ongoing.

Now, Frazier said he is ready to speak at length about the issue, saying he plans to do in-depth media interviews.

The Bee reached out to the Fresno District Attorney’s Office for comment. This story will be updated if one is received.