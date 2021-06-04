Pride flag to be raised at Fresno City Hall after Mayor Jerry Dyer reverses course

After a week of political debate over the process to raise honorary flags at Fresno City Hall, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday the Pride flag will be raised at City Hall.

“Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has spent the past days listening to the community and their feelings about raising the Pride flag at Fresno City Hall. He has also received hundreds of phone calls, emails and letters from Fresno residents who are passionate about the issue,” a city news release said. “After much contemplation and conversation with the community, along with local leaders, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, the mayor feels compelled to do more beyond Unity Park.

“The raising of the Pride flag is more than symbolic for those in the LGBTQ+ community. It is about hope, acceptance, security and love,” the news release said.

