Fresno-area PAC unveils billboard against Devin Nunes. Says more to come

A political action committee that says it’s made up of San Joaquin Valley constituents announced Friday it has unveiled a billboard opposing the re-election of Rep. Devin Nunes.

The Fearless Action PAC said the billboard is part of its campaign to raise awareness about what it sees as a lack of representation from Nunes in Congressional District 22. The billboard is in the Tulare Republican’s hometown, off of Highway 99.

The billboard shows Nunes’ face and says, “Devin collected millions from COVID for his winery then voted no on $1,400 checks for us!”

A winery of which Nunes is part owner got between $1 million and $2 million, according to Paycheck Protection Program reporting. Nunes and the rest of the House Republicans voted against the $1,400 stimulus checks cut in March to most Americans.

Fearless Action PAC Executive Director Johnathon Burrows said it is the first of more planned billboards.

“We started Fearless Action to address the failures of Devin Nunes’ representation and bring every voter into the conversation on how we improve our communities,” he said. “We chose to put up a billboard because Valley families have disproportionately suffered due to the pandemic, while Devin Nunes used this tragedy for personal gain.”

Nunes is in his 10th term in office. His office did not respond to a request for comment.