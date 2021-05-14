Fresno woman passed over for city position says she’s being discriminated against

Fresno City Hall

Every New Year, while many people start new diets or exercise commitments, Lisa Flores updates her application for the Fresno Planning Commission

She’s waited at least three years, if not longer, for an appointment to the commission for which she’s qualified. Yet on Thursday, the Fresno City Council approved another woman selected by Mayor Jerry Dyer for the position.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I’m one of the best candidates that has ever come forward,” Flores said through tears during public comment at the city council meeting.

In an interview with The Bee, Flores, who is a Native American woman with a disability, said she believes the decision amounts to discrimination.

“Ultimately, it could amount to civil rights violations. I’m pursuing my options at this time,” she said about potential legal action. “This is the only appointment I’ve ever wanted from the city. All I’ve ever asked is to be treated fairly and justly and equally.”

‘Wait her turn’

The planning commission is an advisory committee of seven members who are appointed by the mayor and city council. The commission weighs matters in zoning and development.

On Thursday, the City Council approved Mayor Jerry Dyer’s appointments for two seats.

Robert Fuentes, a federal attorney who lives in City Council District 3, was one of the appointees. He currently serves on the District 3 Project Review Committee. In his application, he wrote that he believes in revitalizing downtown and that good planning means beautifying neighborhoods, fostering economic development and protects against environmental harm.

The other appointment was Haley Wagner, a District 1 resident who is the area vice president for a global insurance company. Wagner said in her application that her experience growing up both on the East and West coasts gives her a unique perspective on what Fresno can be while embracing its history and defining industries.

Flores also lives in District 1 and worked as a professional planner for 20 years for the state of California and has worked in grant administration. She currently serves on the District 1 implementation committee. She wants to use her professional experience to serve the community and is interested in making sure south Fresno has the same amenities as north Fresno and improving environmental health effects.

While Flores was interviewed, she wasn’t chosen.

In an email to The Bee, Dyer said he considers qualified planning commissioners to be someone willing to devote the time necessary to review the materials and attend the meetings; someone who has the analytical ability to understand complex land use issues; and someone who can work together with other commissioners in a professional matter.

“Since the mayor does not have an ability to exercise veto authority on land use issues, the Planning Commission serves as the mayor’s voice in this arena,” Dyer said. “Therefore, I am looking for candidates who share a similar vision for the city.”

Dyer said he’s confident Fuentes and Wagner will make “outstanding” commissioners.

Flores said she has nothing against the appointees personally. But she’s tired of being told to “wait her turn.”

“Why is it always the woman of color who’s over qualified, a Native American, which is one of the protected discrimination classes, who is told to wait her turn?” Flores said. “I’m going to be 60 in August. When is it my turn?”

‘Fired people for less’

While the council only considered Dyer’s recommended appointees, Councilmember Mike Karbassi explained he didn’t believe Flores should be appointed because of a tweet she sent to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Karbassi accused Flores of calling Bredefeld a “death merchant,” something he found offensive considering his family fled from Iran amid the Iranian Revolution.

“The term death merchant, to me, is a terrible term,” he said. “I disagree with my colleague at times… but we have to work together. And that to me is a big no-no. And to do that on social media, we have fired people from jobs for less. We have to hold an equal standard. That’s just not right. And I’m sorry, but that to me is, ultimately, no matter how much experience you have, bars you from such an important position.”

Flores actually called Bredefeld a “death dealer” for “promoting policies agendas that would equal more pandemic spread and an increase in residents’ death,” she said.

Flores said she and Karbassi have genocide in common, since she is Native American. She said that Bredefeld has also responded to her with tweets she called culturally insensitive.

She also pointed to professional experiences in which she was able to work with community residents to find solutions.

“It would behoove the mayor to pick me,” Flores said. “Not only do I have stellar experience, I check all the boxes he needs.”