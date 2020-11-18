‘Es tiempo.’ Latino leaders urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint Latino to Senate seat

Latino community leaders gathered for a press conference Wednesday at Fresno City Hall to urge California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint in January 2021 a Latino to the U.S. Senate.

Newsom has the task of filling the seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Dianne Feinstein is California’s senior senator. Lobbying has gone on statewide.

No Latino has held a U.S. Senate seat from California.

Speakers at Wednesday’s news conference including Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria noted that California’s Latino population is 40% and growing.

“Es tiempo,” said Huron Mayor Ray Leon.