Fresno’s racially segregated economy a hot topic as city hosts Newsom, economic summit

Fresno’s economic inequality problems are well documented.

An April 2018 study by the Urban Institute described Fresno ‘s economy as the most racially segregated in California.

Organizers said the slew of challenges the city faces to implement more inclusive economic growth made Fresno an ideal host next week for the eighth annual California Economic Summit.

“It’s appropriate that there would be a spotlight shone on this area,” said Ashley Swearengin, CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation and leadership councilmember for California Forward, which is hosting the summit. “You won’t find many other places that struggle with the overall deflated and chronically depressed economy that also struggle with the racial and economic inclusion we do. It is a double whammy.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gov. Gavin Newsom will headline the two-day event that opens Nov. 7.

Swearengin said Fresno was the first stop for Lenny Mendonca after being appointed chief economic and business advisor to the governor. He told city leaders to get their act together to present concrete plans ahead of Newsom’s November visit.

The summit prompted city leaders to determine the exact numbers of daycare slots, affordable housing units, community college slots and other resources Fresno would need to prosper.

“I don’t know that hosting the economic summit in other parts of California would have had the same catalytic effect. There is a ripeness in Fresno,” Swearengin said. “We are pretty focused but we are also aware that our current efforts aren’t even coming close to being the size and scale of what they need for there to be permanent change.”

The meeting will bring together half a dozen senior administration officials, over a dozen members of the legislature and leaders across the nonprofit and business sectors to discuss inclusive and sustainable growth in Central California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be the keynote speaker next week at the eighth annual California Economic Summit in Fresno. Newsom, pictured here on Feb. 13, 2019, at Riverview Elementary School in Reedley, will headline a meeting bringing together half a dozen senior administration officials, over a dozen members of the legislature and leaders across the nonprofit and business sectors to discuss inclusive and sustainable growth in Central California. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee file

In preparation, Newsom has been on a listening tour around inland California, visiting cities like Merced, Bakersfield and San Bernandino. In his keynote on Nov. 8, the governor will discuss his findings and ways to address the region’s biggest economic roadblocks, according to Micah Weinberg, CEO of California Forward.

“This year, we’re hosting in Fresno for many reasons but one of the main reasons is we have been partnering with the Newsom administration on Regions Rise Together, to make good on the governor’s commitment to be the governor for all parts of the state and put a particular focus on inland California,” Weinberg said.

In addition to hearing the speeches, every attendee will form part of at least one working group to develop and refine plans of action on issues ranging from housing to education and the environment.

Wildfire prevention will also form an important part of the conversation. California Forward found Fresno County has among the highest number of dead trees in the state. In a recent report, the organization determined the state needs at minimum a fivefold increase in funding for thinning forests.