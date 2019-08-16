Fresno students asked congressman to donate pro-gun campaign money. Here’s what he did

March for Our Lives Fresno asks Jim Costa to return donation March for Our Lives Fresno is calling on Rep. Jim Costa, (D-Fresno) to return a campaign donation from Safari Club International, whose president ran for the National Rifle Association board. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK March for Our Lives Fresno is calling on Rep. Jim Costa, (D-Fresno) to return a campaign donation from Safari Club International, whose president ran for the National Rifle Association board.

Fresno Democratic Congressman Jim Costa will give $6,000 to the Gabby Giffords Courage to Fight Gun Violence political action committee after students with March for Our Lives Fresno called him out for receiving money from a pro-gun group with ties to the National Rifle Association.

Costa penned a letter Wednesday to the group thanking them for their concerns and expressing his interest in partnering with the students in the future. He also pointed to his long history of supporting gun control measures and his work on the Congressional Victims Rights Caucus.

“There is much more work to be done to stop gun violence and improve public safety,” he said in the letter. “I applaud each of you involved in the March for Our Lives movement for your interest and engagement on this issue. We can be stronger partners by working together to end gun violence.”

Earlier this week, March for Our Lives Fresno sent Costa a letter asking him to return a campaign donation from Safari Club International, a hunting a wildlife conservation group whose president was appointed to the NRA board but then lost his bid for re-election. Costa so far is the only California Democrat in Congress to receive money from the club this year, along with many other Republicans who received Safari Club donations.

Yasmin Mendoza, the founder of the student group, called on Costa and his campaign to “do his homework better.”

In Costa’s Wednesday letter, he said he understood Safari Club to be an organization promoting safe and responsible hunting and wildlife conservation. “I recognize their contribution has made some uncomfortable,” he said.

Costa said he served with Giffords in the House of Representatives until she was shot in 2011 in Tuscon, Ariz. He considers her and her husband friends. Giffords’ organization advocates for policy change surrounding gun violence and to hold accountable the gun lobby and special interest groups.

As a cofounder of the Victims Rights Caucus, Costa said he reaches out to colleagues every time a mass violent crime occurs.

“Unfortunately, it is a responsibility I have had to fulfill all too often,” he said. “Through the Caucus we have passed federal laws that protect victims’ rights and hold perpetrators accountable. I am extremely proud of our work to provide a unified voice for crime victims and survivors.”