In Congress, Republicans are silent about Trump’s racist tweet. In California, some aren’t

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump not ‘up my alley’ Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republicans need to distance themselves from President Donald Trump in order to move forward. He visited Sacramento on Monday to urge the party to go in a more moderate direction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republicans need to distance themselves from President Donald Trump in order to move forward. He visited Sacramento on Monday to urge the party to go in a more moderate direction.

Most California Republicans, like their congressional counterparts, stayed silent about President Donald Trump’s declaration on Twitter that four Democratic congresswomen — three of whom are American born — should “go back” to their home countries.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley broke with his party to condemn the tweet, calling on his fellow Republicans to follow suit.

“This is beyond unacceptable, it is wrong and abhorrent. Dear Fellow Republicans, we must speak out and return ourselves to decency. This cannot be who we are,” Mayes wrote in a tweet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

This is beyond unacceptable, it is wrong and abhorrent. Dear Fellow Republicans, we must speak out and return ourselves to decency. This cannot be who we are! https://t.co/iAQM9A0wFp — Chad Mayes (@ChadMayes) July 14, 2019

Mayes also re-tweeted U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Michigan, who called Trump’s tweet “racist and disgusting.”

Mayes was the lone California Republican lawmaker to weigh in on Trump’s remarks, but he wasn’t the only Republican to do so

GOP consultant Rob Stutzman also tweeted about the statement. Stutzman was deputy chief of staff to the state’s last Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Dear Evangelicals who enable this disgrace, enjoy your Sabbath,” he wrote.

Dear Evangelicals who enable this disgrace, enjoy your Sabbath. https://t.co/2FHDekGdCQ — Rob Stutzman (@RobStutzman) July 14, 2019

Mike Madrid, another California Republican political consultant, wrote on Twitter that “if your first reaction is to explain this away, defend this or dismiss it as ‘no big deal’ you are literally what is wrong with America at this moment in history.”

If your first reaction is to explain this away, defend this or dismiss it as ‘no big deal’ you are literally what is wrong with America at this moment in history. https://t.co/kNerSIEyWp — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) July 14, 2019

Mayes is a founder of New Way California, an effort by moderate Republicans to regain ground in an overwhelmingly Democratic state. He has described it as a campaign to stay true to the party’s conservative roots while moving away from divisive social issues that have pushed minorities and women away from the Republican Party in California.

For his part, Trump on Monday again tweeted about the four lawmakers — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — this time, demanding an apology from them.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said,” Trump tweeted.

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019