They’re young, they have a college degree, they’re coming to California. Who are they?

It’s no secret that not everybody loves the Golden State. In fact, more people are moving out of California than are moving into it from other states.

Yet the population of California continues to expand. Births, an influx of international immigration and a wave of young, college-educated adults moving in are combining to keep the state growing.

From 2012 to 2017, an estimated 186,000 adults, most of whom were under 40, moved into the state, with the majority coming from New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Michigan and Ohio, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

“From a labor market perspective, attracting young college graduates is especially advantageous. Young adults with college degrees are at the start of their careers and provide the state with much-needed highly educated workers,” according to the PPIC.

Engineering majors made up a sixth of that population. Communications, business and computer science majors also made up significant parts of the influx.

While the news is encouraging, it’s not enough to meet the state’s needs, according to the PPIC.

“Although many college graduates move to California from other states, the most important source of highly educated workers in California are the state’s own colleges and universities,” according to the PPIC. “Policies and practices to improve college access and completion in the state will ensure that more Californians are able to help create and benefit from a strong economy.”

The PPIC study found that the state experienced a loss of 80,000 residents to five states: Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Washington. Those who left tended to be 40 and older, according to the PPIC.