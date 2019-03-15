Teen voter preregistration lags in Tulare County, average in Fresno County

Very few teenagers in Fresno and Tulare counties have taken advantage of California laws that allow them to preregister for the 2020 primary and general elections.
According to data compiled by nonpartisan voter registration nonprofit The Civics Center, just 10 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds in Tulare County have preregistered as of February. In Fresno County, 14 percent have registered.
The statewide average is 14 percent, an increase of only one percentage point from October figures.
In Oregon and Colorado, The Civics Center reported, the average preregistration is around 30 percent.
Of the 20 largest counties in California, Tulare ranked last in teen preregistration. Fresno was tied for 11th, and Alameda County had the most preregistration with 19 percent.
The 2020 election is expected to draw out the highest voter turnout in history.
