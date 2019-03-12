Politics & Government

Fresno County will have a new election system in 2020

By Rory Appleton

March 12, 2019 11:41 AM

How can I be sure my ballot counts?

Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk of Registrar Voters, gives a behind-the-scenes look at how ballots are counted in Fresno County.
By
Up Next
Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk of Registrar Voters, gives a behind-the-scenes look at how ballots are counted in Fresno County.
By

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1, with Supervisor Brian Pacheco opposed, on Tuesday to adopt the election system laid out by the California Voter’s Choice Act. The county will move from a precinct model to voting centers for the March 2020 presidential primary election.

The choice will mean every registered voter in Fresno County will receive a mail-in ballot. The county will no longer operate 268 voting precincts, instead opting to open 50 voting centers – 10 of which will be open 10 days prior to election day, and 40 of which will be open three days early.

Voters can get their personalized ballot at any voting center. Each voting center will also allow for same-day registration.

The county will also be upgrading its voting equipment.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth recommended the switch.

This story will be updated.

Madera County Clerk Rebecca Martinez talks about replacing antiquated voting devices with all-digital equipment that gives voters easier access and options in the voting process.

By

Rory Appleton

Rory Appleton is a fourth-generation Fresnan who covers politics for his hometown newspaper. A Fresno State graduate, he has won six first-place California News Publishers Association awards and a McClatchy President’s Award for his reporting and column writing over the last two years.

  Comments  