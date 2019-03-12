Fresno County will have a new election system in 2020

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1, with Supervisor Brian Pacheco opposed, on Tuesday to adopt the election system laid out by the California Voter’s Choice Act. The county will move from a precinct model to voting centers for the March 2020 presidential primary election.
The choice will mean every registered voter in Fresno County will receive a mail-in ballot. The county will no longer operate 268 voting precincts, instead opting to open 50 voting centers – 10 of which will be open 10 days prior to election day, and 40 of which will be open three days early.
Voters can get their personalized ballot at any voting center. Each voting center will also allow for same-day registration.
The county will also be upgrading its voting equipment.
Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth recommended the switch.
This story will be updated.
