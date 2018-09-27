Brown vetoes bill that would have prevented ICE courthouse arrests

Gov. Jerry Brown late Thursday vetoed a bill that would have prevented arrests in courthouses statewide, like those carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Fresno County Superior Court since mid-July.

The bill, initially labeled Senate Bill 183 and later SB 349, would have prevented civil arrests of people attending proceedings in courthouses.

The legislation “would clarify the power of judicial officers to prevent activities that threaten access to courthouses,” according to the bill.

Brown said while he supported the purpose of the bill, he was worried signing it could have “unintended consequences.”

Last year, Brown signed Senate Bill 54, also known as the state’s sanctuary law, authored by legislator Kevin de Leon. Under that legislation, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has until Oct. 1 to issue model policies that will limit assistance by local jurisdictions — including courthouses — with federal immigration agencies on enforcement.

Those guidelines are to ensure all public places “remain safe and accessible to all California residents, regardless of immigration status,” Brown said in his veto letter.

“I believe the prudent path is to allow for that guidance to be released before enacting new laws in this area,” he wrote.

State Sen. Richardo Lara, author of the bill, in late July told The Bee California had to protect the public’s right to participate in court hearings and allow the courts to fulfill their responsibility.

The arrests, such as the ones that have transpired at the Fresno courthouse, he said, “have a chilling effect on our democracy.”

He wasn’t able to immediately comment Thursday on the bill’s veto.