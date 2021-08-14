Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

Haitians took to social media in the hours after a devastating 7.2 earthquake on Saturday, showing both the initial shock waves and the panic that followed.

Live videos shared on Twitter show streets filled with running people, screaming as they felt the shaking, watched the debris fall around them and saw streets filled with water that some linked to waves generated by the quake.

Scenes of miraculous rescues were also posted, showing dazed people being pulled alive from pockets of air in the piles of rubble.

The search for survivors continued late in the evening, even as the U.S. Geological Survey reported 14 quakes on the island in the past 24 hours — all over 4 on the Richter scale.

As of sunset, the death toll officially surpassed 300 and a video showed victims — including small children — being lined up on the ground.

Viewer Discretion: First heart-stopping images of children, babies being rescued by caring Good Samaritans, stepping up to save their neighbor. #Haiti #earthquake pic.twitter.com/1pYiyZ6Bdx — Calvin Hughes (@CalvinWPLG) August 14, 2021

#Haiti | Citizens try to rescue people from the rubble. pic.twitter.com/uA5dinJRoa — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 14, 2021

High casualties are estimated

after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti.



Hotel Les Cayes

José Flecher#Haiti #HaitiEarthquake pic.twitter.com/eeZZgkvQNx — PAHO/WHO Emergencies-OPS/OMS Emergencias (@PAHOemergencies) August 14, 2021

#Haitieartquake #haiti I will not post the videos too heavy and too heartbreaking. Once more Haiti faces a major disaster... any little bit you do helps... I'm looking to get things for the little ones often forgotten when making kits. pic.twitter.com/E6TKBEHeKl — help for Haiti PayPal murielvieux@gmail.com (@MurielVieux) August 14, 2021

Ex-Senator / Ex-Mayor of Les Cayes died in the earthquake. His body was discovered under the rubble of his hotel, Le Manguier, in Les Cayes. #Haiti pic.twitter.com/1LPYkqBqt8 — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti (@madanboukman) August 14, 2021

Prayers for the people of #Haiti, who just endured a 7.2 earthquake.#haitiearthquake pic.twitter.com/CUr3x4rVTZ — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) August 14, 2021

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

#Haiti: "This is what happened Saturday morning when Pestèl was hit by the earthquake. The town is destroyed. Many people injured, homes destroyed, many people were killed." pic.twitter.com/XmyAxjYJa2 — HaitiInfoProj (@HaitiInfoProj) August 14, 2021