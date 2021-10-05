11 people stranded after wave capsizes their squid boat, Washington officials say

Eleven people were squid fishing in an aluminum boat that lost its engine, Seattle Fire Department said.

Nearly a dozen people were squid fishing when their boat lost its engine, Washington fire officials said.

“The boat then drifted near the ferry terminal and they were overtaken by a wave from an incoming vessel, sending all persons into the water,” the Seattle Fire Department said.

The group of 11 people had been fishing in front of a ferry terminal Saturday night. Once they became stranded in the water, the ferries used dinghies to help get them out, according to the fire department.

Fire officials also deployed two boats in the rescue mission.

“Everyone was wet and cold but in stable condition,” officials said. “We offered blankets, hot water/tea, towels, etc. until everyone could be picked up in personal vehicles and taken to the comfort of their homes.”

Officials also removed all the floating items from the capsized boat that were in the water.

“This incident highlights … the importance of wearing life jackets even when fishing close to shore,” fire officials said.

