Man refusing to wear face mask punches pizzeria manager in face, Wisconsin police say

A man in Madison, Wisconsin attacked the manager of a pizzeria who told him to leave because he refused to wear a mask.

An unmasked man walked into a Madison, Wisconsin restaurant early Friday morning and wreaked havoc, according to police.

Abel Mosqueda, 20, refused to wear a mask when he entered Ian’s Pizza around 2:15 a.m., the Wisconsin State Journal reported. This caused some tension.

The man argued with other customers about his refusal to mask up, Madison Police said.

Under local ordinance, people are required to wear masks when inside public spaces, according to the City of Madison.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because Mosqueda was violating that rule, and because of his “unruly nature,” the manager at Ian’s Pizza told him to leave, police said.

Mosqueda then punched the manager in the face, and walked outside and smashed a window.

He left the area but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

He received treatment at a hospital for injuries to his hand and was booked into the Dane County Jail, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER