Machete-wielding man kills co-worker at shipyard and witnesses track him, Texas cops say

Juan Carlos Vasquez Rojas of Colombia was charged with murder in the machete attack of Michael Counce at a shipyard in Chambers County, Texas, officials said. Photo from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

A Texas man was killed by his co-worker in a machete attack at a shipyard, officials said.

Juan Carlos Vasquez Rojas, a 29-year-old Colombian national, was charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of 57-year-old Michael Counce, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the two men had worked together for about a week at Magellan Dredging at the shipyard in Oak Island, an unincorporated community across the Trinity Bay from Houston.

A motive for the killing wasn’t released.

“There was obviously some kind of an argument that turned extremely violent,” Hawthorne said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Witnesses called 911 and followed Rojas, who ran away from the shipyard, and watched as he hid in bushes before emerging to get inside a passing vehicle, officials said. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested Rojas within 15 minutes of the attack, officials said.

Hawthorne said the killing wasn’t a “surprise attack” because Counce suffered defense wounds, but “we don’t believe that he came to work thinking he was going to be attacked and killed with a machete.”

Rojas has been in the U.S. on a work visa and lived in the country “for quite a while,” Hawthorne said. He was in jail on $2 million bond.

Counce was from Sherman, a city in North Texas.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER