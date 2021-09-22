Watch Sacramento woman wow ‘The Voice’ judges, get standing ovation from Ariana Grande

Californian singer Katie Rae competes on “The Voice” on 9/21/21. Screenshot from "The Voice" on NBC

A Sacramento woman immediately impressed three out of the four judges on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday, sparking a battle between them over who would get to coach the singer.

Katie Rae performed Maren Morris’ “The Bones” for the show’s Blind Auditions, leading judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to hit the buttons on their chairs and turn around after just a few seconds of hearing Rae’s voice.

Ariana Grande, the show’s newest coach, followed soon after, and Rae soon earned a standing ovation from both Legend and Grande.

Rae, 35, opened up to the judges about her struggles with her mental health following the birth of her now 3-year-old son, saying that she began listening to Morris’ music during that time.

Clarkson praised Rae’s song choice, and Legend noted that he turned around first during Rae’s performance, but Grande wasn’t willing to give up her chance to recruit Rae.

Grande cut Legend off during his pitch, hitting a button that played her song “Thank U, Next” and causing the audience, and Clarkson, to erupt in laughter.

Clarkson, who said that Rae’s voice was “like sizzling butter,” bonded with the contestant over their shared experiences of motherhood, saying she has a 5-year-old son.

“I will have a baby for you to be on my team,” Grande joked. “I’m not, but I would.”

The conversation turned serious for a moment as Grande reflected on her own career and hardships.

“I might be new here, but I have a lot of experience as well. I’ve crammed a lot into a tiny, 10-year period of my life,” said the 28-year-old Grammy award winner. “I’ve been through hell and back. I would love to work together and create and sing and be your coach.”

Rae said that she loved all three judges, but ultimately chose Grande as her coach.

Rae is a lifelong music lover who began singing at coffee shops with her family and in her school choir at a young age, her contestant page says. She took a break from performing after having her son, finally returning to music with her appearance on “The Voice.”

“I finally got my first artist,” Grande later told the show. “She and I have some of the same influences. I’m so excited she’s on my team, you have no idea.”

The Voice airs at 8 p.m. PT on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.