Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Beverly Hills home for $12.2M. See where they lived

Exterior Screengrab from Realtor.com

Superstars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are relocating their family to a stunning farmhouse, according to the Los Angeles Times, so that means the married couple have put their Beverly Hills digs on the real estate market for $12.25 million.

Dining area Screengrab from Realtor.com

The chic 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Hidden Valley home is a classic East Coast Traditional located in the state’s most famous zip code. The home was listed for $13.99 million back in May 2020, according to Architectural Digest, but then listed it for rent at a whopping $55,000 per month later on.

Kitchen Screengrab from Realtor.com

The couple bought the home in 2014 after they became engaged, the Los Angeles Times said.

Interior Screengrab from Realtor.com

The stylish 7,351-square-foot property has standout features that include oak flooring, handcrafted moldings, a cook’s kitchen, breakfast nook, mahogany-paneled office, wine room, sauna, gym and formal dining room. The primary suite has bay windows and a primary bathroom with a freestanding tub. Out in the backyard, there’s a crystal-clear pool.

Interior Screengrab from Realtor.com

The couple, along with their children, have moved into their modern farmhouse, a mesmerizing structure that was featured in Architectural Digest.

Actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Mila Kunis laugh after kissing on camera as the crowd cheers during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP

Kunis and Kutcher met on the set of the comedy series “That ’70s Show” but didn’t become an item until years later.