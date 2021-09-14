Mystery grows over black SUV in corn field with 4 bodies inside, Wisconsin cops say

A corn field in western Wisconsin has become the setting of a grisly homicide investigation that bears more than a slight resemblance to a horror movie.

Four bodies were found in a “black SUV that was driven into a standing corn field off of a rural road” and then abandoned, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sheridan area, about 80 miles west of Green Bay, officials said in a Facebook post.

Identities of the four dead and how they were killed have not been released.

Investigators have not said who found the SUV, but authorities were alerted by a 911 call made shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Few details have been released, but among the first steps the department took was to ask if anyone in the area saw someone “going to residence(s) to ask for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.”

It is suspected the black SUV, which had Minnesota plates, may have been traveling with “a second dark colored SUV,” officials said.

“The victims do not appear to have any connection to the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “As we have learned more throughout our investigation, we do not believe there to be present danger to the public in the area.”

That confidence is not shared by some living nearby, however. Commenters on the sheriff’s office Facebook page hint people are frightened and want more details.

“This kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here,” Robin West wrote.

“Wonder if the crime was committed elsewhere and they drove the bodies all way over here,” Ryan Veith posted.

“I can’t imagine walking up to a car and finding 4 bodies. That’s got to be horrible,” Larry Joyner said. “What is the insane reason behind all of this?“