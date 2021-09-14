National
Jaw-dropping Victorian with ‘velvet walls’ on SC market for $2.3 million. Take a look
A stunner of a home has hit the real estate market in Greenville, South Carolina, for $2.3 million.
Built in 1877, this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom beauty in the heart of Alta Vista stands out in a dramatic fashion thanks to its renovations.
“It’s unusual in the Upstate to have a house of this character still standing,” listing agent Sharon Wilson told Realtor. “There have only been three families who have lived in it.”
According to the listing, the home was restored “to its original glory,” which pops out in the photos of the luxurious and bright décor.
“With its grand entrance hall, tall ceilings, intricate molding, and hardwood floors throughout,” the listing says. “All of the homes twelve rooms are sure to catch your attention. Cozy study with nubuck wallpaper and marble surround fireplace. Gorgeous damask velvet walls in the dining room with original chandelier.”
Other highlighted features in the home include a sleeping porch on the second floor, a private guest cottage, detached garage and sweeping views of downtown Greenville, Realtor says.
“It’s such a special house,” Wilson told Realtor. “Very seldom do you get something that is this type of house, an old Victorian-style type of house. You walk in, and you almost feel like you’re back in Charleston, it’s that kind of feel.”
Comments