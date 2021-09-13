Mom receives maximum sentence in Ohio after pleading guilty in death of 6-year-old son

6-year-old James Hutchinson was dumped in the Ohio River by his mother, who was sentenced in Ohio court Monday. Middletown police

A mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son before dumping his body in the Ohio River received a maximum prison sentence Monday.

Brittany Gosney received a 21-years to life charge for the murder of her son, James Hutchinson, according to Middletown police. James’ body has not been found.

She pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of endangering children last month. After 21 years, Gosney will be eligible for parole, WXIX reported.

Police in Middletown said in March that Gosney admitted to attempting to abandon her three children at Rush Run Wild Life Area. As James tried to get back in the car, Gosney ran him over and killed him, McClatchy News reported. Her admission came a few days after she had reported her son missing.

She brought James and the other two children back to their home in Middletown, before she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, dumped his body in the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hamilton also faced charges and pleaded guilty in August to kidnapping, two counts of endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to WXIX. He has not been sentenced.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after Gosney pleaded guilty it was “justice” for James, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“Her conduct in this case fit the bill of outrageousness,” Gmoser said.

Gosney was not eligible for the death penalty because the death of James was not purposeful, Gmoser said Monday in a news briefing streamed by WKRC.

She stood quiet as Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers gave her sentence Monday. Gmoser described her emotions as showing “no remorse.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

James was described by Rosa Parks Elementary School principal Tracy Neely as a “happy and joyful soul who loved school.”

“On the days he was in class, he would give hugs to all his teachers as he walked into school,” Neely said. “A fun memory I have is the way his face would light up when he won the lucky lunch tray! First graders can find the joy in just about anything. I will always remember his bright joy.”