Dad leads police on 150 mph chase with fiancée, 3 kids in back seat, Georgia cops say

A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase down a Georgia interstate with his fiancée and three children in tow is facing several charges, authorities say.

Bryan Hampton, 29 of Louisiana, was arrested Sunday after allegedly racing his purple Dodge Charger in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Coweta County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He’s charged with four counts of reckless conduct, reckless driving, speeding and attempting to elude police.

The Palmetto Police Department put out a lookout alert to other agencies after the vehicle was seen zooming down the interstate and ducking in and out of traffic, according to local authorities.

A Coweta County deputy waiting near mile marker 41 clocked the Charger traveling at 100 mph. When the deputy tried pulling the car over, authorities said it sped up, topping 150 mph.

Police in nearby Grantville were alerted to the chase and positioned themselves near mile marker 35 in an attempt to box in the speeding car, the release states. They were successful, and Hampton was arrested at the scene without incident.

His fiancée, who was a passenger in the car, reportedly told police she didn’t know why Hampton sped away from police, The Newnan Times-Herald reported. The couple’s three children were also in the backseat at the time, police said.

One of the kids wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

Hampton was booked into the Coweta County jail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police.

Coweta County is about 35 miles southwest of Atlanta.

