Driver escapes fiery crash on I-40 but is hit and killed by another car, NC cops say
A driver was hit and killed by a car after escaping a fiery crash Monday night on Intestate 40 in North Carolina.
The driver slammed into a guardrail while traveling east near Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro — causing the Acura TSX to flip then catch fire after coming to a rest, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
The driver escaped the blazing car but stepped into traffic and was hit by a Cadillac CTS, police said.
Officers responded to the area around 8:25 p.m., and the Acura driver was pronounced dead at the scene “from injuries sustained in the crash,” police said.
The Cadillac driver has not been charged, police said, and no other information was released as of Tuesday.
The Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.
Greensboro is about 77 miles west of Raleigh.
