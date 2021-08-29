Hurricane Ida: High winds rip part of roof off Louisiana hospital, video shows

A screen grab from Facebook shows the roof of a hospital in Louisiana being torn off by Hurricane Ida. Screen grab/Magen Cheramie via Facebook

Hurricane Ida tore off part of a hospital’s roof in Galliano, Louisiana, as it ripped through the area Sunday afternoon.

Video posted to social media showed the roof of the Lady of the Sea General Hospital blowing off in the storm’s extreme winds.

The hospital is a “25-bed critical access hospital serving the healthcare needs of the South Lafourche community,” according to its Facebook page.

There was no immediate word from the hospital on possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. The Category 4 storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as of 4 p.m. CDT Sunday and was bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, heavy rain and flooding to the area, according to the National Hurricane Center.