Missing 21-year-old found dead in Oregon park, cops say. ‘My heart is broken’

Stephanie Celeste Jones, 21, was found dead in Rooster Rock State Park in Columbia River Gorge, Oregon State Police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 21-year-old woman was found dead in an Oregon park, according to authorities.

Oregon State Police said that they investigated human remains found in the park on Aug. 13 and identified the body as Stephanie Celeste Jones of Portland, according to a news release.

Jones’ death is being investigated by detectives, police said.

A spokesman for the Oregon State Police declined to say whether her death was suspicious or how long her body was in the park, Oregon Live reported.

Jones was one of 10 siblings, and her loved ones gathered at Peninsula Park on Thursday to remember her, KOIN reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I can’t accept the fact that my sister is gone. My heart is broken. It feels like someone took a piece out of me,” one of her sisters said, according to the news station.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER