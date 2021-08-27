National

Missing police chief found dead after he didn’t show up to speak at Georgia church

A 51-year-old missing southwest Georgia police chief was found dead after his car swerved off the road into bushes, police said.
A 51-year-old missing southwest Georgia police chief was found dead after his car swerved off the road into bushes, police said. Getty Images

A 51-year-old missing southwest Georgia police chief was found dead after his car swerved off the road into bushes, police said.

Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland was reported missing after he failed to show up at a local church for a speaking event Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Crews tracked his cellphone to Miller County where his body was found.

Colquitt City Manager Cory Thomas said “Kirkland died from natural causes, possibly a heart attack,” according to AP. An autopsy will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The city said Kirkland had worked in law enforcement for 30 years, with about 20 of them with Colquitt, according to WSB-TV.

He had been the city’s police chief since May 2020, the news outlet said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Teresa Kirkland; their four children; three grandchildren; and his brother and his brother’s wife, according to Bryant Funeral Home.

His family described him as a “gentle giant,” the funeral home added. He volunteered for 10 years as a local band equipment manager and never missed a game. He was also ”an avid woodworker and master craftsman,’ according to the funeral home.

Kirkland’s funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, according to a Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook post.

“Please join us in keeping the friends and family of Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with their sudden loss,’ Bainbridge Public Safety said.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next
Profile Image of Karina Mazhukhina
Karina Mazhukhina
Karina Mazhukhina is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from the University of Washington and was previously a digital journalist for KOMO News, an ABC-TV affiliate in Seattle.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service