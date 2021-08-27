Murder suspect caught after returning to scene for cellphone, Mississippi cops say

A murder suspect is accused of returning to a Mississippi crime scene for his cellphone. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A murder suspect was caught when he returned to the crime scene to pick up his cellphone, Mississippi officials said.

The Jackson Police Department found the phone near Capitol and Clifton streets, where someone was killed at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers told multiple news outlets.

The victim — who hadn’t been identified as of Friday morning — was “shot in the face,” WAPT reported.

As officers examined a phone discovered at the shooting scene, the suspect is accused of coming back to get the device, WJTV reported. The man, Tyrunte Spann, was taken to Jackson police headquarters for an interview, officials said.

Spann was later charged with murder, according to WLBT. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for him.

A representative from the Jackson Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Friday morning.

