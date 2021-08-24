National
This NC home has a mill - and ‘disembodied heads.’ Zillow Gone Wild can’t get enough
There are some houses on the real estate market that tend to draw the eye — sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a bad way, and sometimes in a quizzical manner.
Take this easy-on-the-eyes beauty of a mill house that landed on the market in Clemmons, North Carolina, for $1,990,000and left fans of “Zillow Gone Wild” puzzled.
But it’s not the striking exterior that’s turning heads – but rather the odd interior.
“This one-of-a-kind Mill House contains a rich history in the Clemmons area. Originally part of the Robert E. Lasater Estate, this magnificent structure contains a fully operational mill,” the listing on Zillow says. “Numerous unique items from around the world adorn the residence including a lavish free standing Terrazzo stair case.”
Sill, the staircase isn’t what’s caught the eye of popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” — it’s the sheer absurdity of what’s on a wall inside the 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom estate: Heads.
Lots of — fake — heads
“Well, at first glance, it’s very pretty externally,” one fan said. “Internally, the modern doesn’t really work with the old mill outside - and yeah, the wall o’ heads is rather terrifying.”
“The house is cool but I’m a little freaked out by the heads,” another said.
“Go to the Zillow listing,” another directed. “They have head chairs outside. They like heads, for some odd reason.”
“The house / land is kind of amazing but would need some form of exorcism/spiritual cleansing...” a fan joked.
“This isn’t a house. It’s a postmodern art installation designed as a dwelling to live,” another observed.
“Why you gotta ruin a decent house with disembodied heads in the walls?” one fan asked. “Oh to be in the room when the owner explained this to the contractor.”
“Why would you ever leave this place?” a fan questioned.
“That’s the perfect home to die in when the Apocalypse happens: never ending hydro-power source... Also, so beautiful,” one fan said.
Comments