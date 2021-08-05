Island compound listed for $15.9M is priciest home on the Georgia market. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A compound that’s accessed by a private gated bridge has hit the market on Saint Simons Island, Georgia for $15.9 million.

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate itself — four buildings located on Little Hawkins, which is the heart of Saint Simons — rests on almost four acres of marshland, Realtor.com reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The main residence of 6, 000-square-feet overlooking the river; the river and marsh guest cottages of 1, 500-square-feet each, each containing two suites with separate entrances; and, the clubhouse, with 2,000-square-feet, including a fully-equipped workout facility overlooking the water and marsh, and the club room with bar, fireplace, pool table and locker rooms,” the listing says.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home also happens to be the most expensive on the market in the Peach State.

Clubhouse Screen grab from Realtor.com

“There’s a lot of reasons it is special. It is unique in the state of Georgia and in this region, as far as I know, in that it’s the only gated private island family compound that exists that’s available for purchase,” listing agent Randy Burgess said to Realtor.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The compound comes with a boat dock designed to accommodate a 40-foot (or smaller) boat.

Dock Screen grab from Realtor.com

“One of the most amazing things about this property is the extreme quality of the construction,” Burgess said to Realtor. “This house is built with concrete and steel. It’s like a fortress and will last a very long time.”

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com