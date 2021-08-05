Dining out? New Yelp tool lets you see restaurants’ COVID vaccine requirements

FILE - Security personnel ask customers for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery Thursday, June 24, 2021, in New York. Customer review website Yelp has launched a new feature allowing businesses to share their COVID vaccine requirements with customers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Yelp just rolled out a new feature to help foodies stay informed about health and safety protocols at their favorite restaurants, including COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Starting Thursday, Yelp will allow restaurants and other businesses to indicate whether proof of vaccination is required to visit or if their staff has been fully vaccinated. The website’s new tool comes as a growing number of restaurants and retailers are moving to become vaccinated-only establishments, turning away customers who haven’t gotten the shot.

A gastropub in Atlanta made headlines last month when it unveiled its “no vax, no service” policy, McClatchy News reported. In New York City, proof of vaccination will be required beginning Aug. 16 before you dine out, or hit the gym for a quick workout, according to PIX11.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID Delta variant, we’re seeing an increasing number of businesses implement new safety measures to protect their employees and communities,” Yelp said in a news release. “[Yelp] users will be able to filter by these attributes when searching for local businesses ... and will easily see ‘Proof of vaccination required’ indicated on restaurant, food and nightlife businesses in search results.”

Only businesses will be able to add the “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated” labels to their Yelp page, and can do so by logging into their Yelp for Business account, the company said.

Business owners on Yelp can now share their COVID-19 vaccination requirements with users, thanks to new searchable attributes. Image courtesy of Yelp.

Users can also see if a restaurant requires masks for employees and guests, if a business chooses to activate those attributes.

Yelp said it plans to put measures in place to protect businesses who activate the new features from so-called “review bombing.” This happens when users flood a Yelp page with bogus reviews based on their stance on vaccinations and other COVID-19 precautions “rather than their actual experience with the business,” according to its website.

Yelp saw similar behavior when it unveiled its Black-owned business attribute last summer.

“When a business gains public attention, people often come to Yelp to express their views on the matter,” according to Yelp. “Mitigating against these ‘review bombing’ events has become a significant issue for online review platforms, which is why Yelp has heavily invested to address this phenomenon.”

So far, the website said it has removed nearly 4,500 reviews for violating its content policies.

“At Yelp, we are committed to providing consumers with reliable and useful information to help them decide where to spend their money, and at the same time, we aim to level the playing field for all businesses,” the company said in a news release.