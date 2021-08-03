Mom of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies. ‘My number one guardian angel’

Raven Saunders celebrates after her second-place finish in the final of the women’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Saunders announced on Tuesday that her mother has died. AP

The mother of Olympic shot-putter Raven Saunders has died.

Saunders, a South Carolina native who won a silver medal Sunday in the women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics, confirmed the news in a Twitter post Tuesday.

“Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family,” she wrote. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

