Former NFL coach Jim Harbaugh lists charming California home for $13M. Take a look

It’s been years since Jim Harbaugh had a strong presence in the Bay Area, a place where he made his home while coaching Stanford before moving to the NFL to coach the San Francisco 49ers, whom he led to Super Bowl XLVII. Now, the Michigan Wolverines coach is selling his Atherton home for $12.9 million.

The charming estate features five bathrooms and eight bathrooms spread out over 8,500 square feet, which includes a guest house. Harbaugh purchased the home in 2012 for $6.3 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Evoking the feel of a mountainside retreat, this home enjoys hardwood floors, fine millwork, and beamed ceilings throughout,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Highlights include the living room with fireplace, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen with Thermador, Viking, Bosch appliances, the office, and the expansive family room.”

The primary bedrooms come with a spa-like bathroom while the guest house comes with a full kitchen, a living room and bedroom suite along with an attached exercise room.

Atherton is the home of other popular sports figures like Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and NFL legend Jerry Rice, the Los Angeles Times reported.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh paces the sideline during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Orlando, Fla. Michigan has decided to stick with Harbaugh. He has finalized a new, five-year deal with a base salary of $4 million per year. He can make as much as $8 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) John Raoux AP

Prior to coaching Stanford from 2007-2010, Harbaugh played in the NFL for more than 15 seasons after being selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 draft. As a quarterback, Harbaugh led the Indianapolis Colts to the AFC Championship in 1995, a year he was also named NFL Comeback Player of the Year during the Pro Bowl, according to IMDb. He moved on to coach Michigan, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1986.

Harbaugh is known in the Bay Area for facing off against his brother, John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, during the 2013 Super Bowl. The Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31.

The listing is held by the DeLeon Team at DeLeon Realty.