2-year-old leaps from dad’s arms in fatal plunge from escalator, Colorado police say

A 2-year-old boy died after lunging out of his father’s arms Sunday on an escalator and plunging over the side at a Colorado shopping mall, police say.

The child died Monday morning at a hospital following the 4 p.m. Sunday fall from the second story of the Town Center of Aurora mall located in the Denver suburb, police told KMGH.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming,” shopper Cesar Solorzano told KCNC. “I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside, he was on the phone, I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests.”

Police said they believe the incident was an accident but are continuing to investigate, according to the station.

“I feel really sad for his parents, you know?” Solorzano told KWGN. “They came shopping and ended up having to go to the hospital, not knowing if their kid was going to survive.”

The shopping mall said in a statement that its “thoughts and prayers” are with the family, KMGH reported.