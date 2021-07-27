4-year-old dies after shooting himself in head with gun he found in couch, NC cops say

Police in North Carolina say a 4-year-old died this week after he shot himself with a gun he found under a couch cushion. Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 4-year-old died this week in North Carolina after shooting himself with a gun he found in a couch, police say.

The child was left unattended in the living room while several adults were “having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana” at a home in High Point Sunday when he found the gun under a couch cushion and shot himself, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Officers were called to the home just after 9:50 p.m., police say, and found the 4-year-old on the living room floor with “what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

They “immediately began rendering aid” to the child and took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives later searched the home and found two other firearms, “multiple firearm accessories” and ammunition, marijuana and cocaine, according to police.

The 30-year-old owner of the home was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances, police say.

She is at the Guilford County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

The child’s 29-year-old mother was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, police say. She is at the Guilford County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

“During this investigative process, detectives will continue to conduct interviews of potential witnesses and involved parties, conduct searches of any people, vehicles, or places that may contain evidence of the crime, and collect any other relevant materials that may aid in investigation or prosecution,” police say.

High Point is about 92 miles west of Raleigh.