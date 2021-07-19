Canada to reopen its border for fully vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

After 16 months of border restrictions, fully vaccinated Americans are going to be able to visit Canada starting Monday, Aug. 9.

The Canadian government made the announcement on Monday, July 19. According to CTV News in Canada, Americans will need to show their vaccine card to border officials. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result, according to a news release from the Canadian government.

Unvaccinated American children under the age of 12 will be able to accompany a fully vaccinated parent or legal guardian and avoid the 14-day quarantine but must follow health guidelines for the region they are visiting.

“The government of Canada recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting a re-opening of the border to the world. We have been fully engaged with our American counterparts given the deep economic and family ties between our two countries. Today’s announcement is another big step in our approach to easing border measures which is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts,” said Bill Blair, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in the news release.

There has not been an announcement from the U.S. government on whether it will follow a similar policy and allow Canadians into the U.S.

The border U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will U.S. reciprocate?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told The Bellingham Herald that it does not have an announcement to make on whether a reciprocal opening for vaccinated Canadian citizens traveling for non-essential purposes will also be made on the same day.

“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade and travel,” said Angelo Fernández Hernández, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in an email. “DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”

