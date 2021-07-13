Experienced skydiver killed after getting stuck upside during fall, NC officials say

A South Carolina man was killed Monday in a freak skydiving accident that saw him stuck in an upside down position as he fell, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Brandon James Price, an “experienced skydiver” from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, the department said in a news release.

He died around 2 p.m. Monday, after crash-landing near Piedmont Skydiving in the Salisbury area of Rowan County, officials said. Salisbury is about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

“Price was doing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks, when he got stuck upside down. Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground causing significant injuries,” according to the news release.

“Persons on scene contacted Rowan 911 and began CPR on Price. EMS arrived at the location and took over CPR, but shortly after 2:02 p.m., Price was pronounced dead.”

“There appears to be no foul play and the death appears to be accidental,” officials said.