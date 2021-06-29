Stray bullets kill Texas mom taking her son to Naval Academy, Maryland police say

Houston, Texas, mom Michelle Cummings was killed by a stray bullet in a shooting while dropping off her son at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Screengrab from Annapolis Police Department on Facebook.

A Texas woman dropping off her son at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland was killed by stray bullets at her hotel, police say.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said 57-year-old Houston mom Michelle Cummings was not the intended target when she was shot while sitting on the patio of a hotel early Tuesday. The shooter likely fired from a nearby street, police say.

Cummings was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hotel, police said.

Jackson said Cummings was in the city with her husband “celebrating their son going to one of the best institutions in the United States.”

“A very tragic story,” he said.

Cummings was with other parents who brought their son to the Naval Academy when she was shot, Jackson said. Her son is a prospect for the football team.

In a statement to KTRK, Spring Independent School District north of Houston said Cummings was a “very engaged parent” at Westfield High School, where her son Leonard “Trey” Cummings III graduated last year.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow,” the school district said in the statement.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. The Annapolis Police Department asked anyone with information to provide tips.