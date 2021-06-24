Former NBA exec Danny Ainge lists Massachusetts estate for $4.5 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Earlier in June, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge announced that he was stepping down from his post after 18 years – the same amount of time Ainge spent in his Wellesley, Massachusetts home that was just listed for $4.5 million, Realtor.com reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 8,300-square-foot home has some pretty cool features, including a theater and golf simulator, and outside, an in-ground trampoline next to a basketball hoop, CBS Boston reported.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The grand two-story foyer welcomes you into this meticulously maintained property,” the listing said. “The lovely fireplaced living room with a picture window opens to the elegant dining room with a butler’s pantry. The sun-splashed white kitchen offers an oversized island, banquette dining area and leads to the inviting family room with a coffered ceiling. Flexible option for either two work-from-home spaces or a first floor bedroom with an en suite bathroom and office. “

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite upstairs has a sitting area and a spa-like bathroom and its own private balcony, Realtor said. There are three more bedrooms on the second floor, and another bedroom and bathroom on the third floor.

FILE - Boston Celtics basketball general manager Danny Ainge speaks during a news conference in Boston, in this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo. The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff, with team president Danny Ainge stepping down and coach Brad Stevens moving into the front office, a person with direct knowledge of the moves said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Elise Amendola AP

Ainge was drafted by the Celtics in 1981 and in addition to playing with them for eight years, he also played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns. He went on to coach the Suns for three seasons before joining the Celtics front office. As a player, Ainge won two NBA championships with the Celtics (1984, 1986) and one as an executive (2008).

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stepped into Ainge shoes and is now Boston’s new president of basketball operations.