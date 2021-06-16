Estate once owned by Dallas Cowboys icon Tom Landry lists for $2.9 million. Take a look

Exterior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Tom Landry, the first coach of the Dallas Cowboys who led them to a pair of Super Bowl victories, died in 2000 but his legend lives on — especially in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Interstate 30 is named after him and his statue — complete with that famous fedora hat — stands tall at AT&T Stadium, a tribute to the man who for decades kept the Cowboys at the center of the NFL map. And now a house owned by Landry has hit the market in Dallas for $2.9 million.

Exterior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The estate, neatly tucked away in the prestigious Preston Hallow neighborhood, is surrounded by lush woods that give the home an abundance of privacy.

Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

“The property is dense with mature trees, some ringed with climbing vines for a kind of woodland fairy tale vibe, with a pair of treehouses and a footbridge that crosses over the creek,” Dallas CultureMap reported of the property.

Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which was built in 1952, sits on a 1.78-acre lot and is owned by the estate of Alicia Landry, Tom’s wife, who died earlier this year, People’s Newspaper said.

Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The listing is held by Allie Beth Allman & Associates and indicates that the location is perfect for an owner to build a new home or renovate Landry’s existing one.

Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Landry, who is considered NFL royalty, was selected as the first head coach of the Cowboys in 1960 and remained so for 29 seasons. Under Landry’s reign, Dallas had 20 straight winning seasons, 13 divisional championships, five NFC titles, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.

FILE - This is a Dec. 1967 file photo showing Dallas Cowboys football coach Tom Landry. Landry built that franchise from the ground up to challenge the Packers for NFL dominance at the end of the 1960s and later become known as “America’s Team.” (AP Photo/File) AP