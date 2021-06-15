Man tried to sell car with his girlfriend’s body in the back seat, Tennessee police say

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say they’ve charged a man with murder after his girlfriend’s body was found in a parking area in May. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Tennessee have charged a man accused of trying to sell a car with his girlfriend’s body in the back seat.

Pamela Paz, 44, was found dead in a “small parking area” under an overpass in Nashville on May 2 after a passerby reported seeing her lying in the lot, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

A medical examiner later determined she died of strangulation, police said in May.

Robert Johnson, 31, who police say was her boyfriend at the time, was wanted for questioning in the case and arrested May 6, according to police.

When he was interviewed by investigators, police say he provided an alibi, which was later “proven to be false.”

A witness told investigators that Johnson had tried to sell a Dodge Charger with Paz’s body in the back seat the day before her body was found in the parking area.

Police said Monday they “swore out an arrest warrant” charging Johnson with Paz’s murder.

“Johnson is presently jailed in Wilson County on unrelated charges and will be booked in Nashville on the criminal homicide warrant in the near future,” police said.