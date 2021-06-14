Lavish Texas palace built for Saudi prince lists for $18 million. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunningly lavish “modern masterpiece” has listed in Houston for $18.99 million. The palatial mansion was originally built in 1986 for Saudi Arabian Prince Abul Faisal, multiple outlets including Houston CultureMap reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

This isn’t the first time the 22,880-square-foot house has been on the market: It originally sold in 2002 “at a deep discount,” Houston Business Journal reported. It also was listed in 2017 by the owners who had purchased it in 2007.

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com

The mansion has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with a primary retreat complete with a “sitting room, fitness center, two terraces and separate baths with designated dressing rooms,” the listing says. There is also a 60-foot swimming pool, a walk-in wine vault and chef’s kitchen.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I grew up watching the construction of this home and have admired it ever since,” Compass’s Mike Mahlstedt, the agent who holds the listing, told CultureMap. He also holds the listing with Realtor Laura Sweeney. “It is really a full circle moment for me because now it is my honor to list the property with Laura.”

Wine Cellar Screen grab from Realtor.com