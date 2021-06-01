‘Hero’ teenager shoves huge bear swiping at family dogs, California video shows

When her dogs began raising a ruckus in the backyard of her Southern California home while she gardened with her family Monday afternoon, Citlally Morinico didn’t think much of it.

“We thought they were barking at the dogs next door,” Morinico told McClatchy News on Tuesday.

But when Hailey Morinico, her 17-year-old daughter, went to check out the noise, she discovered a wild bear atop a wall swiping at the family’s four dogs.

“Immediately she reacted and with superhuman strength she pushed the bear and rescued the dogs,” Citlally told McClatchy News.

A home security video shows Hailey dashing toward the bear, which appears to have been defending a cub, and shove it off the wall and out of the yard.

Hailey then picks up one of the smaller dogs and runs back inside the house with the others. One dog suffered scratches and Hailey sprained a finger, Citlally said.

“My daughter is a hero,” Citlally told McClatchy News. “My daughter literally made eye contact with death and pushed it off a ledge.”

On her Facebook post of the video, Citlally called it “for me, one of the scariest moments in life.”

The 2:40 p.m. encounter took place in Bradbury, a city in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles.