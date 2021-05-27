Stubborn baby badger won’t get out of harm’s way, so mom steps up, Texas video shows

Now here’s a video of badgers we can all probably relate to.

The family is running late for school, a soccer game or whatever else and one of the kids is moving a bit too slow. So, mom has to take matters into her own hands.

That’s basically what this mother badger in the Texas Panhandle did when her young pup wasn’t getting out of harm’s way.

The curious pup watched as a Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist filmed it in a grassy area. The mother, who was watching from a distance, scurried closer and beckoned her offspring to leave.

But the pup backed away several times until the mother finally grabbed it by the neck and led it away.

“That feeling when mom says it’s time to go but you’re not ready,” Texas Parks and Wildlife quipped on Facebook.