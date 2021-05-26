‘Multiple’ deaths, injuries in shooting at California light rail yard, police say

An active shooter opened fire during a union meeting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, CA, killing multiple people, according to police. Screengrab from KGO video

A shooting Wednesday morning at a California light rail yard has left “multiple” people dead, local authorities said at a news briefing.

“There are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said, KGO reported. The shooter, a man, is among the dead, Davis said.

Davis said he had no information on the number of victims or how the shooting unfolded. He also could not say whether law enforcement officers shot the gunman.

“Everything is preliminary,” Davis said, according to The Mercury News. “It just happened.”

‘A horrible tragedy’

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6:34 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, The Mercury News reported.

The mother of a worker at the rail yard told KTVU that gunfire erupted during a union meeting. but Davis said he could not confirm that information.

Multiple tactical teams and firefighters helped evacuate workers from the facility, Davis said at a 9:30 a.m. Pacific time news briefing.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today,” said Glenn Hendricks, chair of the VTA board of directors, at the briefing. “Our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family, the organization and what they have had to go through.”

Hendricks said the shooting took place in the maintenance yard, not the control center, but light rail service will be suspended at noon Pacific time.

“VTA is a family,” Hendricks said. “People in the organization know everyone.”

““This is a horrific day for our city,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who vowed to do everything he could to “ensure this never happens again in our city.”

“We are in a very dark moment,” Liccardo said at the briefing.

“We ask for people’s prayers,” said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress, KGO reported. Childress said the facility is not open to the general public.

The agency operates three light rail lines and more than 70 bus routes, USA Today reported.

It employs more than 2,000 people, according to a VTA informational flier.

Politicians weigh in

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that California officials are “monitoring this situation closely.”

California Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Silicon Valley, wrote on Twitter that his “heart breaks for the people killed and injured this morning.”

“But the threat of gun violence is a constant threat in American life — one that we have become so accustomed to that active-shooter exercises are taught in schools and workplaces with the same frequency as fire drills,” Low wrote.

“And I hope we also acknowledge that the status quo on gun violence in this country is unsustainable if we are truly committed to building a safe and just society,” he wrote.

