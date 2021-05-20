National
Dad hits $1.3 million jackpot just as he was calling it quits, Arizona casino says
A husband and father walked out of an Arizona casino about $1.3 million richer after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, officials said.
Rigoberto Munoz, of Mesa, Arizona, was “just about to leave” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale around 8 p.m. Wednesday before sitting down at the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to a news release from the casino.
That last $100 he inserted into the machine ended up paying off — in a big way. His total winnings were $1,332,819.44.
“Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one,” Munoz said in the release. “I’m really excited and can’t believe it — I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”
“To receive a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare,” according to the casino.
Munoz has been a cardholder at We-Ko-Pa since November.
