Off-duty officer accused of raping woman inside his apartment, New Orleans police say

A New Orleans police officer is charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a woman at his apartment, authorities said. The Wichita Eagle

Officer Gerry Paul, 29, has been suspended and faces a charge of second-degree rape, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement.

Paul remained behind bars at the Orleans Parish jail as of Thursday afternoon, online records show. No bond has been set.

Paul, who joined the department in 2018, was off-duty and drinking with a woman at his apartment when the alleged assault occurred early Sunday, according to an affidavit obtained by The New Orleans Advocate. The two began engaging in sexual activity and the woman said Paul got rough with her, officers wrote.

“The woman alleged that Paul reached for a condom and she told him she didn’t want to have sex,” the newspaper reported, citing police. “But he forced himself on her and raped her.”

Police said the woman reported the assault Wednesday.

“Further investigation of the incident is being conducted by the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau and the NOPD Special Victims Section,” the department said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.