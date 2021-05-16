‘I heard screams.’ Two young cousins drown skipping stones on Massachusetts lake

Two cousins, ages 12 and 13, drowned Saturday evening after one fell into Brockton Lake in Massachusetts while skipping stones and the other tried to rescue him, authorities say. Screengrab from WBZ video

Two young cousins skipping stones at a Massachusetts lake drowned Saturday evening after one fell in and the other jumped in to try to save him, authorities say.

Tiago Depina, 12, and Rafael Andrande, 13, could not swim, WBTS reported. Their bodies were found in Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park in Brockton after a two-hour search.

Family members and onlookers tried to save the boys after realizing they had gone missing near a steep dropoff along the lake shore about 7:30 p.m., WBZ reported.

“I heard screams coming from Waldo Lake, just going crazy,” onlooker Valdo Centeio told WTBS. He dove in to try to find the boys.

“I looked, I looked and I looked, and the water was way too dark,” he told WCVB.

Firefighters and police officers also searched for the boys, who were eventually found with the help of Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team divers, according to the station.

“These are the types of calls that you never (want to) have to respond to,” Fire Capt. Stephen McLean told WBZ.

“My title is mayor, but my job is ‘dad,’” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan told WCVB. “I’m a dad of three kids and I cannot even fathom what this family is going through today.”

Tiago and Rafael attended South Middle School in Brockton, WBZ reported. The school district will provide grief counselors to students.

“Our hearts are with the students’ family and loved ones as they cope with this unthinkable loss,” Brockton Superintendent of Schools Michael Thomas said in a statement.