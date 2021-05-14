Driver nearly hits girl at bus stop, gets arrested twice in 24 hours, Louisiana cops say

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received a video of a truck driver nearly running over a child as she got off a school bus. The driver was arrested twice in 24 hours. Video screenshot

A Louisiana man was arrested twice in 24 hours after he nearly ran over a girl at a school bus stop — and then bonded out of jail only to be found driving while intoxicated, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in southern Louisiana.

Investigators say Jamie Foster, 40, of Bayou Gauche was the driver in a video shared Wednesday that shows a student had to scramble for her life after stepping off a bus into the path of a pickup truck.

The pickup was attempting to pass the stopped bus as it offloaded students to nearby homes, the video shows.

The student, who was not identified, had crossed the street and was at the entrance of a driveway when the pickup “narrowly” missed her, officials said. The pickup hit a nearby mailbox, stopped briefly and “then sped away.”

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and Foster was arrested Wednesday at his home, officials said. He got out of jail on bond Wednesday evening.

Deputies report they ran into Foster behind the wheel again at 3 p.m. Thursday, during a traffic stop in nearby Luling.

This video image shows how close the pickup came to the student as she ran. Video screenshot

“The driver of the vehicle, Jamie Foster .... appeared to be under the influence of some unknown chemical substances,” the department said.

Foster was arrested and charged with DWI, having a cracked windshield, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, having no driver’s license on his person, and being in possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, officials said.

He had also been charged with hit and run driving, reckless operation of a vehicle, and overtaking and passing school buses after the Tuesday incident, officials said

“Due to today’s arrest for DWI, an application for vehicle forfeiture was submitted and his vehicle was impounded by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office,” officials said.

“If convicted, a 29th Judicial District Court Judge may award the seized vehicle to the S.C.S.O.”

Bayou Gauche is about 36 miles southwest of New Orleans.

The pickup stopped when it collided with a mail box, the video shows. Video screenshot