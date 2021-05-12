Woman accused of shooting mother, kidnapping infant twins is arrested, Georgia cops say

Newborn twins Matteo and Lorenzo were found safe hours after they were kidnapped from their mother’s home in Savannah, Georgia. Image courtesy of the Savannah Police Department

A Georgia woman faces assault and kidnapping charges after she’s accused of shooting a young mother and fleeing with her 6-month-old twins.

Angela Montgomery, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according the Savannah Police Department. Montgomery is accused of taking newborns Matteo and Lorenzo Rodgers from their home earlier that day, triggering a frantic search and statewide Amber Alert.

Officers found the boys’ mother, 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers, suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. She was rushed to nearby hospital with “critical injuries.”

The suspect, initially referred to only as “Kathleen,” was seen leaving the residence in a white sedan. Authorities have not said if the two women knew each other.

Matteo and Lorenzo were found safe Tuesday afternoon in Rincon, about 20 miles northwest of Savannah. The twins were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, according to police.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. “We are so thankful that Matteo and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed.”

Savannah police, with the help of state and local authorities, arrested Montgomery at her home just after 2:30 p.m.

She is charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Montgomery remained at the Chatham County Jail without bail as of Wednesday.

Minter thanked officers and commended the local community for helping authorities locate the missing boys.

“This was an all hands on deck approach,” he said. “Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives in this case worked quickly ... but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance.”

“SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” Minter added.